In spite of SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEDG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $311.46, down -3.62% from its previous closing price of $323.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703042 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $318.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $306.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEDG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $396 from $389 previously.

On December 07, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $269 to $367.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $309 to $360.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares for $330.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,650,995 led to the insider holds 150,938 shares of the business.

Bechor Uri sold 8,716 shares of SEDG for $2,963,440 on Dec 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 19,406 shares after completing the transaction at $340.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lando Zvi, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 63 shares for $295.98 each. As a result, the insider received 18,647 and left with 45,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 152.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 268.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 281.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEDG traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 841.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 1.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.64 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.42. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 23 analysts recommending between $10.89 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $822.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $830.2M to a low estimate of $784.26M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $526.4M, an estimated increase of 56.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.78M, an increase of 55.20% less than the figure of $56.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $917M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729.19M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.