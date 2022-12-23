In the case of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA), what’s next?

The closing price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) was $9.67 for the day, down -2.32% from the previous closing price of $9.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10068882 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.41.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of UAA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 22, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $11 from $9 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $22.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.46.

Shares Statistics:

UAA traded an average of 9.12M shares per day over the past three months and 8.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 454.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.36M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.64M with a Short Ratio of 22.22M, compared to 22.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 27 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.73B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.