In What Direction Will Magna International Inc.’s (NYSE:MGA) Stock Goes From Here?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) closed the day trading at $55.05 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $56.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1422472 shares were traded. MGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MGA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $62.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has reached a high of $90.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MGA traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MGA traded about 1.26M shares per day. A total of 287.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.60M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MGA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 4.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

MGA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 1.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57. The current Payout Ratio is 54.90% for MGA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.16 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $8.83, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.85 and $8.14.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $9.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.15B to a low estimate of $8.11B. As of the current estimate, Magna International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.08B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.49B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.65B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.85B and the low estimate is $41.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.