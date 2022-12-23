In What Direction Will OneMain Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:OMF) Stock Goes From Here?

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) closed the day trading at $32.85 down -3.33% from the previous closing price of $33.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1621042 shares were traded. OMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.97.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OMF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $40 from $65 previously.

On October 08, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on October 08, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,150 shares for $37.08 per share. The transaction valued at 42,642 led to the insider holds 337,936 shares of the business.

Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,000 shares of OMF for $40,233 on May 20. The President and CEO now owns 349,612 shares after completing the transaction at $40.23 per share. On May 10, another insider, Shulman Douglas H., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $40.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,604 and bolstered with 348,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OneMain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has reached a high of $55.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OMF traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OMF traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 123.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OMF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 5.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Dividends & Splits

OMF’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.80, up from 1.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.31. EPS for the following year is $7.15, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.27 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $920.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $940M to a low estimate of $896M. As of the current estimate, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $886M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $940.75M, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $848M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.