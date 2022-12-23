In What Direction Will Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Goes From Here?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed the day trading at $65.94 down -5.71% from the previous closing price of $69.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4171773 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $90.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $295 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Tomb Gregory sold 3,709 shares for $77.30 per share. The transaction valued at 286,706 led to the insider holds 23,811 shares of the business.

Tomb Gregory sold 3,752 shares of ZM for $269,594 on Dec 12. The President now owns 27,520 shares after completing the transaction at $71.85 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Steckelberg Kelly, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,224 shares for $72.87 each. As a result, the insider received 234,928 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zoom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $200.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZM traded about 3.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZM traded about 3.34M shares per day. A total of 342.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.78M. Insiders hold about 12.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.71M with a Short Ratio of 14.71M, compared to 17.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 32 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.