Invest in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $68.79 in the prior trading day, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed at $66.12, down -3.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1508177 shares were traded. LSCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LSCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 76.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 24, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when O’Rourke Glenn sold 4,790 shares for $70.70 per share. The transaction valued at 338,666 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT sold 26,034 shares of LSCC for $1,831,642 on Dec 12. The President & CEO now owns 758,500 shares after completing the transaction at $70.36 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 23,858 shares for $67.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,599,708 and left with 767,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.68M. Shares short for LSCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 7.08M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $166.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.17M to a low estimate of $165.99M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $128.25M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.51M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $645.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $647.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $515.33M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $734.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $751.73M and the low estimate is $722.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.