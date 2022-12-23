Invest in PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) closed at $12.78 in the last session, down -2.74% from day before closing price of $13.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595815 shares were traded. PUBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUBM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Hirsch Jeffrey K. sold 5,000 shares for $13.41 per share. The transaction valued at 67,033 led to the insider holds 7,662 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 15,750 shares of PUBM for $247,469 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.71 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Goel Amar K., who serves as the Chairman, Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $15.12 each. As a result, the insider received 604,880 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PubMatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $36.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUBM traded on average about 547.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 548.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $66.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.2M to a low estimate of $66.22M. As of the current estimate, PubMatic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.09M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.19M, an increase of 24.70% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.31M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $277.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.91M, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343M and the low estimate is $302.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.