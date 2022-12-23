Invest in Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) to keep your portfolio healthy

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815828 shares were traded. SAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.09.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when SMITH DAVID BRUTON sold 54,670 shares for $55.60 per share. The transaction valued at 3,039,433 led to the insider holds 467,856 shares of the business.

SMITH DAVID BRUTON sold 97,731 shares of SAH for $5,378,919 on Aug 24. The Chairman and CEO now owns 467,856 shares after completing the transaction at $55.04 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, DYKE JEFF, who serves as the President of the company, sold 18,675 shares for $52.00 each. As a result, the insider received 971,100 and left with 792,424 shares of the company.

As of this moment, Sonic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Over the past 52 weeks, SAH has reached a high of $59.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.45.

The stock has traded on average 365.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 446.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.52M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 4.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.46% and a Short% of Float of 32.64%.

In the trailing 12 months, SAH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 9.20% for SAH, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 25, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $2.06, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.08 and $9.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.67. EPS for the following year is $8.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $10.5 and $6.47.

5 analysts predict $3.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.3B to a low estimate of $3.44B. As of the current estimate, Sonic Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.18B, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.76B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.53B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.85B and the low estimate is $13.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.