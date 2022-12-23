Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, HealthEquity Inc.’s stock clocked out at $60.83, down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $61.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525975 shares were traded. HQY stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.97.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HQY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $77 from $64 previously.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $85.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $59.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 12, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Wellborn Gayle Furgurson sold 5,237 shares for $62.00 per share. The transaction valued at 324,694 led to the insider holds 12,023 shares of the business.

Ladd Delano sold 5,897 shares of HQY for $442,275 on Oct 21. The EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY now owns 37,471 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Trittschuh Larry L, who serves as the EVP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER of the company, sold 11,526 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 806,820 and left with 27,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $79.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HQY traded 901.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.87M. Shares short for HQY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 3.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $843.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $836.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $839.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.56M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $943.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $918.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.