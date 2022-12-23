Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) closed at $50.68 down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $50.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1428208 shares were traded. IRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $66.

On June 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $58.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 24, 2022, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Meaney William L sold 10,507 shares for $50.63 per share. The transaction valued at 531,969 led to the insider holds 295,650 shares of the business.

Meaney William L sold 10,507 shares of IRM for $522,933 on Dec 20. The President and CEO now owns 295,650 shares after completing the transaction at $49.77 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, MARSON DEBORAH, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of the company, sold 1,125 shares for $55.15 each. As a result, the insider received 62,044 and left with 46,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Iron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRM has reached a high of $58.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRM has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 290.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.92M with a Short Ratio of 17.19M, compared to 18.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 9.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IRM is 2.47, from 2.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.87. The current Payout Ratio is 108.70% for IRM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1082:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.49B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.73B and the low estimate is $5.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.