Investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) closed at $110.17 down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $112.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845926 shares were traded. PAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.97.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 87.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $92 to $94.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 23, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when BARR JOHN sold 5,000 shares for $116.06 per share. The transaction valued at 580,300 led to the insider holds 3,683 shares of the business.

Denker Claude H III sold 4,708 shares of PAG for $541,985 on Jun 02. The EVP – Human Resources now owns 35,545 shares after completing the transaction at $115.12 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Pierce Sandra E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,817 shares for $116.05 each. As a result, the insider received 442,963 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Penske’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAG has reached a high of $131.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAG has traded an average of 494.22K shares per day and 535.5k over the past ten days. A total of 73.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.44M. Insiders hold about 20.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PAG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.58% and a Short% of Float of 19.43%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PAG is 2.28, from 0.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for PAG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.18 and a low estimate of $2.92, while EPS last year was $3.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.23, with high estimates of $4.56 and low estimates of $3.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.5 and $17.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.97. EPS for the following year is $14.93, with 9 analysts recommending between $18.45 and $12.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.45B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.76B to a low estimate of $6.07B. As of the current estimate, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.3B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.84B, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.73B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.55B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.74B and the low estimate is $25.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.