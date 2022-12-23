Is Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) closed at $9.74 in the last session, up 17.35% from day before closing price of $8.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836506 shares were traded. ALVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 06, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

On July 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on July 26, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alvotech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALVO has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALVO traded on average about 45.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 131.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.38M. Insiders hold about 77.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 201.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 150.07k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.