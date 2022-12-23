Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $26.94 in the prior trading day, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) closed at $26.17, down -2.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517365 shares were traded. CEQP stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CEQP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Chord Energy Corp sold 11,400,000 shares for $26.71 per share. The transaction valued at 304,490,580 led to the insider holds 9,585,668 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crestwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEQP has reached a high of $32.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 530.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 734.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CEQP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CEQP’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.50, compared to 2.62 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.58. The current Payout Ratio is 801.20% for CEQP, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 23, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.63B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated increase of 33.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $33.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEQP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.57B, down -22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.88B and the low estimate is $965M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.