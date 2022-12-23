Is Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at $127.35 in the last session, down -5.20% from day before closing price of $134.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2370797 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETSY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $161.

On November 15, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $116.

On October 10, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on October 10, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $132.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,770,302 led to the insider holds 107,305 shares of the business.

Daniel Nicholas sold 1,000 shares of ETSY for $134,038 on Dec 08. The Chief Product Officer now owns 3,309 shares after completing the transaction at $134.04 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $130.88 each. As a result, the insider received 2,728,803 and left with 107,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $232.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETSY traded on average about 3.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.75M. Shares short for ETSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.1M with a Short Ratio of 12.51M, compared to 12.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.55% and a Short% of Float of 10.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.