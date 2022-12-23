Is Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $51.19 in the prior trading day, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) closed at $49.43, down -3.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40930994 shares were traded. MU stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.43.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 22, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $70 from $75 previously.

On December 22, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $52.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on December 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Bokan Michael W sold 16,600 shares for $63.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,059,450 led to the insider holds 119,126 shares of the business.

ARNZEN APRIL S sold 5,600 shares of MU for $425,600 on Mar 24. The SVP, Chief People Officer now owns 89,172 shares after completing the transaction at $76.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Beard Robert P, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel&Secretary of the company, sold 266 shares for $96.17 each. As a result, the insider received 25,581 and left with 10,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Micron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $98.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 18.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.14M with a Short Ratio of 29.87M, compared to 32.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.39 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 25 analysts recommending between $8 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.76B, down -38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.95B and the low estimate is $18.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.