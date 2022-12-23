Is this a Prime Time To acquire Accenture plc (ACN) stock

After finishing at $268.92 in the prior trading day, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) closed at $264.76, down -1.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2201342 shares were traded. ACN stock price reached its highest trading level at $265.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $260.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $320.

On January 10, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $446.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on January 10, 2022, with a $446 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Price Paula A sold 750 shares for $258.77 per share. The transaction valued at 194,080 led to the insider holds 6,697 shares of the business.

Etheredge James O sold 1,790 shares of ACN for $464,959 on Dec 20. The Chief Exec-North America now owns 17,127 shares after completing the transaction at $259.75 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Sweet Julie Spellman, who serves as the Chair & CEO of the company, sold 8,600 shares for $259.42 each. As a result, the insider received 2,230,992 and left with 27,559 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Accenture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has reached a high of $417.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $242.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 279.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 292.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 658.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 657.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.38M, compared to 5.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ACN’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.44, compared to 4.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 36.20% for ACN, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.95 and a low estimate of $2.8, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $2.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.61 and $11.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.28. EPS for the following year is $12.44, with 12 analysts recommending between $13.02 and $12.02.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $15.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.57B to a low estimate of $15.3B. As of the current estimate, Accenture plc’s year-ago sales were $13.17B, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.4B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.09B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.03B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.51B and the low estimate is $67.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.