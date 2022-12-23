Is this a Prime Time To acquire Dynatrace Inc. (DT) stock

After finishing at $38.67 in the prior trading day, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) closed at $37.33, down -3.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172142 shares were traded. DT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 11, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Allen Alicia sold 31,985 shares for $39.77 per share. The transaction valued at 1,272,203 led to the insider holds 87,281 shares of the business.

Greifeneder Bernd sold 4,939 shares of DT for $188,364 on Nov 16. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 936,926 shares after completing the transaction at $38.14 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Dollentz-Scharer Matthias, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 2,299 shares for $38.14 each. As a result, the insider received 87,682 and left with 71,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynatrace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 384.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DT has reached a high of $62.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 287.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.88M. Shares short for DT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.45M with a Short Ratio of 11.19M, compared to 10.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $272.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.5M to a low estimate of $255.3M. As of the current estimate, Dynatrace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $226.35M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.45M, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.