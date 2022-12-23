Is this a Prime Time To acquire SES AI Corporation (SES) stock

After finishing at $3.53 in the prior trading day, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed at $3.45, down -2.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704491 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3300.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.80 and its Current Ratio is at 23.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Nealis Jing sold 35 shares for $3.46 per share. The transaction valued at 121 led to the insider holds 1,469,388 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 17,155 shares of SES for $61,597 on Dec 19. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,469,423 shares after completing the transaction at $3.59 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Makharia Rohit, who serves as the PRES. & CHIEF OP. OFFICER of the company, sold 83,369 shares for $4.20 each. As a result, the insider received 349,940 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6293.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 509.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 562.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 311.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.07M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 4.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.43.