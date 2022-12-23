Is this a Prime Time To acquire XP Inc. (XP) stock

The price of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) closed at $14.97 in the last session, down -2.73% from day before closing price of $15.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2177026 shares were traded. XP stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $31.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $36.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XP traded on average about 4.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 557.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.77M. Insiders hold about 20.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.07M with a Short Ratio of 13.41M, compared to 10.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $638.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.04M to a low estimate of $622.56M. As of the current estimate, XP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $579.72M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $692.56M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $716.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $677.14M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.