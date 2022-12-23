It’s a good day to be an Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) shareholder

In the latest session, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) closed at $146.08 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $146.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598295 shares were traded. EXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Extra Space Storage Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 234.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $167 from $177 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was In-line and also lowered its target price recommendation from $162 to $150.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $224 to $193.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Margolis Joseph D sold 5,000 shares for $208.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,041,700 led to the insider holds 20,144 shares of the business.

Woolley Kenneth M. bought 10,500 shares of EXR for $2,107,875 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 400,883 shares after completing the transaction at $200.75 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, McNeal Gwyn Goodson, who serves as the EVP/Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,125 shares for $192.00 each. As a result, the insider received 600,000 and left with 27,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXR has reached a high of $228.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXR has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 133.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EXR is 6.00, from 3.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $6.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.15. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 7 analysts recommending between $7 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $420.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $429.3M to a low estimate of $409.82M. As of the current estimate, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $351.36M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.89M, an increase of 16.80% less than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $411.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.