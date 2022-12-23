It’s a good day to be an Steelcase Inc. (SCS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Steelcase Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.02, up 5.25% from its previous closing price of $6.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1857853 shares were traded. SCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.43.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Armbruster Sara E bought 5,735 shares for $6.83 per share. The transaction valued at 39,164 led to the insider holds 498,511 shares of the business.

O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S sold 30,000 shares of SCS for $337,923 on Aug 03. The SVP, CAO, GC and Secretary now owns 288,388 shares after completing the transaction at $11.26 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Niemann Jennifer C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,900 shares for $11.98 each. As a result, the insider received 46,708 and left with 19,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steelcase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has reached a high of $12.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCS traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.18M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 4.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.37, SCS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80. The current Payout Ratio is 434.00% for SCS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.28B and the low estimate is $3.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.