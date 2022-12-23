It’s a good day to be an Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) shareholder

In the latest session, Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) closed at $23.58 down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $23.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709359 shares were traded. VSTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vista Outdoor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On July 26, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $32.

On July 13, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.MKM Partners initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Reisdorf Kelly L sold 1,356 shares for $27.69 per share. The transaction valued at 37,548 led to the insider holds 13,644 shares of the business.

Vanderbrink Jason R sold 10,832 shares of VSTO for $399,376 on Jun 03. The President, Ammunition now owns 69,540 shares after completing the transaction at $36.87 per share. On May 31, another insider, METZ CHRISTOPHER T, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $38.36 each. As a result, the insider received 5,753,783 and left with 116,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTO has reached a high of $52.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VSTO has traded an average of 683.90K shares per day and 864.68k over the past ten days. A total of 56.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.46M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 5.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 12.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.57 and $6.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.24. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $3.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.04B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.