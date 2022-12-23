It’s an appealing income play to consider BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX)

After finishing at $5.10 in the prior trading day, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) closed at $4.75, down -6.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520550 shares were traded. BCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BCTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Bondarenko Jamieson bought 22,000 shares for $5.35 per share. The transaction valued at 117,700 led to the insider holds 141,856 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BriaCell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 475.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCTX has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7442, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5863.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 252.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 200.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.60M. Insiders hold about 22.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BCTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$1.66.