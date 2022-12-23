It’s an appealing income play to consider Dana Incorporated (DAN)

After finishing at $15.65 in the prior trading day, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) closed at $14.84, down -5.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035297 shares were traded. DAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $16 from $15 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $15.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Aghili Aziz sold 35,205 shares for $17.75 per share. The transaction valued at 624,904 led to the insider holds 3,101 shares of the business.

Kamsickas James Kevin sold 400,000 shares of DAN for $7,113,360 on Nov 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 354,728 shares after completing the transaction at $17.78 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Foster Byron S., who serves as the Pres, Light Veh Drive Systems of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $16.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 138,635 and bolstered with 9,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has reached a high of $25.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 989.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.60M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 4.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2.45B. As of the current estimate, Dana Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.27B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5B, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.95B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.29B and the low estimate is $10.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.