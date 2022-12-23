It’s an appealing income play to consider MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN)

The price of MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) closed at $20.85 in the last session, up 14.12% from day before closing price of $18.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1907976 shares were traded. MLKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MLKN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Owen Andrea bought 60,606 shares for $16.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,963 led to the insider holds 100,468 shares of the business.

Scott Richard sold 528 shares of MLKN for $16,347 on Aug 04. The Chief Mfg and Ops Officer now owns 2,838 shares after completing the transaction at $30.96 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Scott Richard, who serves as the Chief Mfg and Ops Officer of the company, sold 570 shares for $28.36 each. As a result, the insider received 16,165 and left with 2,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MillerKnoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $41.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MLKN traded on average about 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 971.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 3.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MLKN is 0.75, which was 0.38 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.83 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.