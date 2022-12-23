It’s an appealing income play to consider Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

The price of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) closed at $66.41 in the last session, down -3.25% from day before closing price of $68.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561039 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 10, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On November 01, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Lovejoy Stephen E. sold 6,000 shares for $62.33 per share. The transaction valued at 373,983 led to the insider holds 82,732 shares of the business.

Lovejoy Stephen E. sold 10,000 shares of SIG for $573,676 on Jun 16. The Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 88,732 shares after completing the transaction at $57.37 per share. On May 19, another insider, Edelman Oded, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $56.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,124,128 and left with 65,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $98.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIG traded on average about 885.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.14M. Shares short for SIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.99M, compared to 5.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.48% and a Short% of Float of 22.25%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SIG is 0.80, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.98, with high estimates of $5.53 and low estimates of $4.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.52 and $10.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.87. EPS for the following year is $9.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $11.76 and $6.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.83B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.43B and the low estimate is $7.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.