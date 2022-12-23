It’s an appealing income play to consider Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

After finishing at $91.90 in the prior trading day, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) closed at $88.73, down -3.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2353025 shares were traded. SWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.51.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SWKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when TERRY ROBERT JOHN sold 3,500 shares for $100.60 per share. The transaction valued at 352,100 led to the insider holds 11,187 shares of the business.

Durham Karilee A sold 5,858 shares of SWKS for $657,621 on Aug 08. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 10,130 shares after completing the transaction at $112.26 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, GRIFFIN LIAM, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,400,000 and left with 52,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has reached a high of $163.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 159.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SWKS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.64M, compared to 4.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SWKS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.94, compared to 2.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for SWKS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.47 and low estimates of $2.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.17 and $9.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.05. EPS for the following year is $11.42, with 30 analysts recommending between $13.53 and $9.8.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.11B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.11B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.