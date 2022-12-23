It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) stock

The closing price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) was $11.08 for the day, down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $11.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621357 shares were traded. CARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CARA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $20 from $17 previously.

On August 03, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on August 03, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Posner Christopher sold 14,470 shares for $11.13 per share. The transaction valued at 161,051 led to the insider holds 186,561 shares of the business.

VOGELBAUM MARTIN sold 10,800 shares of CARA for $111,024 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 44,988 shares after completing the transaction at $10.28 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Ives Jeffrey L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,600 shares for $9.05 each. As a result, the insider received 32,580 and left with 15,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARA has reached a high of $13.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.28.

Shares Statistics:

CARA traded an average of 332.59K shares per day over the past three months and 371k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CARA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.58M, compared to 7.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.87% and a Short% of Float of 16.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.46 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.95M to a low estimate of $2.44M. As of the current estimate, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.27M, an estimated decrease of -51.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.26M, an increase of 2,245.90% over than the figure of -$51.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.03M, up 145.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204M and the low estimate is $93.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 151.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.