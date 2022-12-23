It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) stock

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) closed the day trading at $6.88 down -3.10% from the previous closing price of $7.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752012 shares were traded. HLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HLMN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On November 04, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.50.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2021, with a $15.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Kraft Robert O. bought 65,000 shares for $7.65 per share. The transaction valued at 497,380 led to the insider holds 225,094 shares of the business.

Cahill Douglas bought 129,000 shares of HLMN for $993,945 on Nov 30. The COB, President and CEO now owns 402,628 shares after completing the transaction at $7.71 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Moore Scott Kelley, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $7.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,605 and bolstered with 62,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hillman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 327.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HLMN traded about 1.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HLMN traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 194.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.91M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.45% stake in the company. Shares short for HLMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.19M, compared to 12.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $387.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $394M to a low estimate of $377.36M. As of the current estimate, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s year-ago sales were $359.65M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $360.98M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $369.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $354M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.