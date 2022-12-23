It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Matador Resources Company (MTDR) stock

The closing price of Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) was $54.81 for the day, down -4.43% from the previous closing price of $57.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898895 shares were traded. MTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MTDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Ehrman Monika U bought 200 shares for $57.32 per share. The transaction valued at 11,465 led to the insider holds 30,203 shares of the business.

Ehrman Monika U bought 200 shares of MTDR for $10,302 on May 04. The Director now owns 27,963 shares after completing the transaction at $51.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $73.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.83.

Shares Statistics:

MTDR traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 8.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, MTDR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.11 and $9.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.67. EPS for the following year is $9.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.66 and $7.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $818.8M to a low estimate of $666M. As of the current estimate, Matador Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $566.36M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.38M, an increase of 30.50% over than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $873.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $626.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 83.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.53B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.