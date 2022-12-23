It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With NextCure Inc. (NXTC) stock

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) closed the day trading at $1.20 down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543130 shares were traded. NXTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.80 and its Current Ratio is at 29.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXTC has reached a high of $6.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6990.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXTC traded about 145.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXTC traded about 246.5k shares per day. A total of 27.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.33M. Insiders hold about 8.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NXTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 537.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 607.13k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.61. EPS for the following year is -$2.94, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$3.57.