JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) closed the day trading at $6.38 down -3.19% from the previous closing price of $6.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8183683 shares were traded. JBLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JBLU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Hayes Robin sold 1,000 shares for $10.97 per share. The transaction valued at 10,970 led to the insider holds 583,298 shares of the business.

Hayes Robin sold 1,000 shares of JBLU for $12,610 on Apr 18. The CEO now owns 582,776 shares after completing the transaction at $12.61 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, Hayes Robin, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $15.02 each. As a result, the insider received 15,020 and left with 583,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBLU has reached a high of $16.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JBLU traded about 11.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JBLU traded about 12.07M shares per day. A total of 323.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.90M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBLU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.47M with a Short Ratio of 13.93M, compared to 16.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.83B, an estimated increase of 33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B, an increase of 33.30% less than the figure of $33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.24B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.04B, up 52.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.37B and the low estimate is $9.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.