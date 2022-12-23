LNG (Cheniere Energy Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $157.32 in the prior trading day, Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) closed at $152.45, down -3.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2267298 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $210.

On November 18, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $122.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2021, with a $122 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares for $168.21 per share. The transaction valued at 504,630 led to the insider holds 56,016 shares of the business.

BOTTA G ANDREA sold 9,200 shares of LNG for $1,536,860 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 39,082 shares after completing the transaction at $167.05 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, SHEAR NEAL A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,318 shares for $140.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,446,177 and left with 26,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 249.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LNG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.33, compared to 1.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.03 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was -$4.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.71, with high estimates of $8.7 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.58 and $4.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.39. EPS for the following year is $19.99, with 15 analysts recommending between $30.21 and $9.73.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $7.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.63B to a low estimate of $5.95B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated increase of 110.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.56B, an increase of 15.30% less than the figure of $110.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 88.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.75B and the low estimate is $10.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.