Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.39 in the prior trading day, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) closed at $0.38, down -2.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0088 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577903 shares were traded. ORTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3750.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when THOMAS FRANK E bought 10,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 7,474 led to the insider holds 52,081 shares of the business.

Gaspar Bobby bought 15,000 shares of ORTX for $11,085 on Apr 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 366,158 shares after completing the transaction at $0.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORTX has reached a high of $1.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5459.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 319.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 812.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.79M. Insiders hold about 2.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 297.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 340.18k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.7M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $4.79M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.56M, an increase of 844.10% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68M, up 1,056.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.2M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.