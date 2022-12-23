Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) was $2.59 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554201 shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2020, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when KATZ MICHAEL W bought 3,000 shares for $2.56 per share. The transaction valued at 7,680 led to the insider holds 76,382 shares of the business.

KATZ MICHAEL W bought 3,000 shares of ORGO for $7,710 on Nov 18. The 10% Owner now owns 73,382 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Leibowitz Arthur S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $4.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,265 and bolstered with 70,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Organogenesis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8450.

Shares Statistics:

ORGO traded an average of 612.50K shares per day over the past three months and 880.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 6.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 16.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.4M to a low estimate of $120.3M. As of the current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.75M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $137M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $478.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $475.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.06M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $523.3M and the low estimate is $507.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.