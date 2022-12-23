PCVX (Vaxcyte Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) closed at $47.65 in the last session, up 2.52% from day before closing price of $46.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757834 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On November 17, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Lukatch Heath sold 335 shares for $43.93 per share. The transaction valued at 14,717 led to the insider holds 3,125 shares of the business.

Lukatch Heath sold 4,335 shares of PCVX for $199,989 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 3,125 shares after completing the transaction at $46.13 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Lukatch Heath, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $38.25 each. As a result, the insider received 153,000 and left with 3,125 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $47.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCVX traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.79M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.6 and -$3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.03. EPS for the following year is -$3.06, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.5 and -$3.35.