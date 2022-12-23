RCL (Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $51.81 in the prior trading day, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) closed at $49.50, down -4.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4267144 shares were traded. RCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $47 from $106 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $56.

On June 09, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $70.Susquehanna initiated its Positive rating on June 09, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 13,600 shares for $58.19 per share. The transaction valued at 791,421 led to the insider holds 21,064,632 shares of the business.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 78,927 shares of RCL for $4,498,973 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 21,078,232 shares after completing the transaction at $57.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,762 shares for $58.00 each. As a result, the insider received 566,196 and left with 21,157,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has reached a high of $90.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 255.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.29M with a Short Ratio of 21.25M, compared to 22.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.13% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$4.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.5 and -$7.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.94. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.41 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.97B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of the current estimate, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $456.96M, an estimated increase of 550.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B, an increase of 173.30% less than the figure of $550.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.46B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 480.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.87B and the low estimate is $11.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.