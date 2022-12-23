ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) was $0.74 for the day, up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536875 shares were traded. RWLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7761 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7325.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RWLK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 03, 2017, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

On July 15, 2016, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on July 15, 2016, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Lind Global Fund II LP bought 25,122 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 18,339 led to the insider holds 4,874,513 shares of the business.

Lind Global Fund II LP bought 34,448 shares of RWLK for $26,180 on Dec 19. The 10% Owner now owns 4,861,952 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Lind Global Fund II LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $0.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,000 and bolstered with 4,844,728 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWLK has reached a high of $1.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8861, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9742.

Shares Statistics:

RWLK traded an average of 266.45K shares per day over the past three months and 322.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.07M. Insiders hold about 12.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RWLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.97M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2M, an increase of 61.00% over than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.97M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.51M and the low estimate is $11.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.