STR (Sitio Royalties Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) closed at $28.28 down -5.86% from its previous closing price of $30.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617479 shares were traded. STR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sitio Royalties Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sitio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STR has reached a high of $33.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STR has traded an average of 389.05K shares per day and 533.84k over the past ten days. A total of 12.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.50M. Shares short for STR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.17 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $116.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $124.5M to a low estimate of $107.3M. As of the current estimate, Sitio Royalties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $19.13M, an estimated increase of 508.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.22M, an increase of 513.00% over than the figure of $508.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $362.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $332M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $346.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.84M, up 376.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $488.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $544.1M and the low estimate is $453M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.