Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) closed the day trading at $1.13 down -34.68% from the previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4880325 shares were traded. SUNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9829.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUNL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.50 from $10 previously.

On September 29, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.

On October 20, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 20, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUNL has reached a high of $5.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4294, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1290.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUNL traded about 894.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUNL traded about 443.67k shares per day. A total of 83.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.81M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SUNL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $118.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.74M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.38M and the low estimate is $118.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.