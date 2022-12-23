The name American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.43, up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $14.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3227598 shares were traded. AEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $13 from $25 previously.

On July 26, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 when Sable David M. bought 432 shares for $12.06 per share. The transaction valued at 5,207 led to the insider holds 32,859 shares of the business.

Sable David M. bought 500 shares of AEO for $5,948 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 28,920 shares after completing the transaction at $11.89 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Spiegel Noel Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,000 and bolstered with 40,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEO has reached a high of $26.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEO traded 5.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.98% stake in the company. Shares short for AEO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.18M with a Short Ratio of 16.81M, compared to 19.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.24% and a Short% of Float of 17.67%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05. The current Payout Ratio is 78.40% for AEO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.01B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.21B and the low estimate is $4.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.