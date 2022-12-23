The name Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ: WEST) closed at $11.87 down -11.09% from its previous closing price of $13.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748524 shares were traded. WEST stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 22, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when FORD JOE T bought 5,000 shares for $12.72 per share. The transaction valued at 63,600 led to the insider holds 80,700 shares of the business.

Schuhmacher Blake bought 5,000 shares of WEST for $63,900 on Nov 17. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.78 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, FORD JOE T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $12.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,750 and bolstered with 75,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEST has reached a high of $14.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WEST has traded an average of 126.80K shares per day and 187.21k over the past ten days. A total of 31.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WEST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 325.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 274.61k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.