There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) can be one of them

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) closed the day trading at $53.19 down -2.62% from the previous closing price of $54.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523855 shares were traded. BECN stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BECN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $65 from $77 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Nelson Christopher Carl sold 4,073 shares for $58.71 per share. The transaction valued at 239,126 led to the insider holds 1,450 shares of the business.

Nelson Christopher Carl sold 12,643 shares of BECN for $740,126 on Nov 11. The EVP & CIO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $58.54 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Harrell Martin S., who serves as the President, Waterproofing of the company, bought 9,009 shares for $55.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,000 and bolstered with 9,009 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Beacon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BECN has reached a high of $65.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BECN traded about 609.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BECN traded about 473.18k shares per day. A total of 65.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.74M. Shares short for BECN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 2.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.51 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.77 and $6.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.76. EPS for the following year is $6.04, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.46 and $4.97.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.38B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BECN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.82B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.7B and the low estimate is $7.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.