There are many powerful catalysts in the market: NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) can be one of them

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed the day trading at $153.39 down -7.04% from the previous closing price of $165.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56407190 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVDA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 19, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $230 from $200 previously.

On December 15, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Reduce rating and target price of $136.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when STEVENS MARK A sold 60,000 shares for $165.09 per share. The transaction valued at 9,905,486 led to the insider holds 2,250,193 shares of the business.

Dabiri John sold 293 shares of NVDA for $48,579 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 2,417 shares after completing the transaction at $165.80 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Robertson Donald F Jr, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,494 shares for $167.89 each. As a result, the insider received 418,718 and left with 56,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $313.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVDA traded about 52.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVDA traded about 46.3M shares per day. A total of 2.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.87M with a Short Ratio of 34.94M, compared to 30.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

NVDA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.21. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 37 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.91B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.3B and the low estimate is $27.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.