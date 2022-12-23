There is a good chance Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) closed at $5.02 in the last session, down -1.76% from day before closing price of $5.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504763 shares were traded. BW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 25, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On March 25, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 500,000 shares for $4.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,229,100 led to the insider holds 12,032,399 shares of the business.

Tato Joseph A bought 4,000 shares of BW for $19,800 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 33,530 shares after completing the transaction at $4.95 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Moeller Philip D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $4.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,250 and bolstered with 50,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BW has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BW traded on average about 582.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 500.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.30M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $212.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $235M to a low estimate of $158.2M. As of the current estimate, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $187.08M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.07M, an increase of 22.20% over than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $915.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $872.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723.4M, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $968.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $903.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.