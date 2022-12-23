There is a good chance LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) closed at $13.71 in the last session, down -2.70% from day before closing price of $14.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874600 shares were traded. LXU stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.37.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LXU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On November 17, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

On October 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on October 25, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when LSB Funding LLC sold 15,977,500 shares for $12.99 per share. The transaction valued at 207,608,440 led to the insider holds 1,672,500 shares of the business.

LSB Funding LLC sold 600,000 shares of LXU for $7,390,500 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 17,650,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.32 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, SBT Investors LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 600,000 shares for $12.32 each. As a result, the insider received 7,390,500 and left with 17,453,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LSB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXU has reached a high of $27.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LXU traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.49M. Insiders hold about 23.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LXU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 2.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $155.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $207M to a low estimate of $127.89M. As of the current estimate, LSB Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.23M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.78M, an increase of 46.60% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $313M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $203.19M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $917.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556.24M, up 65.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $881.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $802.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.