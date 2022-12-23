There is a good chance Marriott International Inc. (MAR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $148.75 in the prior trading day, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) closed at $147.22, down -1.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1836952 shares were traded. MAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $170 from $163 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $170 to $175.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $190.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $190 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when HIPPEAU ERIC sold 7,200 shares for $160.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,153,728 led to the insider holds 7,261 shares of the business.

Breland Benjamin T. sold 625 shares of MAR for $101,250 on Nov 11. The EVP & Chief HR Officer now owns 7,102 shares after completing the transaction at $162.00 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, HIPPEAU ERIC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,987 shares for $158.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,220,716 and left with 14,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 44.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAR has reached a high of $195.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 324.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.28M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MAR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for MAR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1061:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.81 and $5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.46. EPS for the following year is $7.57, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.71 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.71B to a low estimate of $5.04B. As of the current estimate, Marriott International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.95B, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.46B, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.05B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.86B, up 47.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.33B and the low estimate is $20.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.