There is a good chance THOR Industries Inc. (THO) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $78.50 in the prior trading day, THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) closed at $76.54, down -2.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540834 shares were traded. THO stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.10.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 20,000 shares for $72.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,450,000 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

WOELFER W. TODD bought 1,225 shares of THO for $99,899 on Jul 12. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 70,325 shares after completing the transaction at $81.55 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 228,000 and bolstered with 133,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, THOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $108.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 881.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 820.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.21M. Shares short for THO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.49M, compared to 7.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.82% and a Short% of Float of 16.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, THO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.62, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 9.10% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $4.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.82 and $6.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.3. EPS for the following year is $8.58, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.85 and $6.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.68B and the low estimate is $10.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.