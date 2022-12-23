There Is Still Room For agilon health inc. (AGL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) was $16.98 for the day, up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241174 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.70.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Kornitzer Benjamin sold 5,398 shares for $16.82 per share. The transaction valued at 90,807 led to the insider holds 10,426 shares of the business.

Kornitzer Benjamin sold 5,398 shares of AGL for $94,013 on Dec 15. The Chief Med. & Quality Officer now owns 10,426 shares after completing the transaction at $17.42 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Shaker Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Markets Officer of the company, sold 18,750 shares for $17.26 each. As a result, the insider received 323,662 and left with 25,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $28.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.29.

Shares Statistics:

AGL traded an average of 1.85M shares per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 411.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 407.24M. Shares short for AGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.72M with a Short Ratio of 22.52M, compared to 21.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 14.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 43.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.