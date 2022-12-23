There Is Still Room For DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) closed the day trading at $8.95 down -1.32% from the previous closing price of $9.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1091852 shares were traded. DHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DHT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 128.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHT has reached a high of $10.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DHT traded about 2.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DHT traded about 2.26M shares per day. A total of 162.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DHT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 4.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Dividends & Splits

DHT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 1.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.98.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.45M, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $382.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $587M and the low estimate is $305.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.